January 6, 1924 - February 20, 2019

Myrtle Beach

Anne T. McClary, 95, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 surrounded by family at Myrtle Beach Manor. She was born on January 6, 1924 in Dillon, South Carolina to the late William J. Turbeville and Elizabeth Stribling Turbeville. She was pre-deceased by her first husband Forrest Smith, a special Aunt, May Reynolds, sisters Jane Stivender and Mary Alice Turbeville, brothers William Stokes Turbeville, Joseph S. Turbeville and half-brother Eugene J. Turbeville. She is survived by her two sons, Forrest Smith (Arlene) and Randy McClary (Dixie); four grandchildren, Brenda Creel (Mitch Trotter), Sara Clow (Chris), Nicole Askew and Tyler McClary and three great-grandchildren, Christopher and Connor Creel and Adalee Jane Clow. She is also survived by her half-sister, Lena Waugh and half sister-in-law, Jane Turbeville, and many nieces and nephews.

Anne received her Registered Nursing degree in 1945 in Greenville, South Carolina. She then enlisted in the Army and achieved the rank of Captain in the Army Nurse Corp starting in April 1945 during World War II and ending with Reserve Duty in 1950. She continued her nursing career as a private duty nurse. She remained active in the military and was a past president of the organization in Virginia.

The family would like to thank all the staff at Myrtle Beach Manor who have been family to her over the years and the staff of Embrace Hospice for their kindness and support. A Memorial Gathering for family and friends will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Lee Funeral Home in Little River with future interment at Arlington National Cemetery.

