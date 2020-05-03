Anne M. (Daley) Teed
January 6, 1930 - April 29, 2020
Salem, NH
Ann Marie (Daley) Teed, 90, of Salem, NH passed away Wednesday evening, April 29, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Ann was born on January 6, 1930 in Hartford, CT to Alice (Fournier) and Joseph Daley. She was raised in Windsor, CT. Ann met the love of her life, Robert Teed and the two were married on Oct 28, 1950.
Ann is survived by her three children, Roy Teed and his wife Cyndi of Longs, SC, Beth Mayo of Salem, NH, and Robert Teed of McKinney, TX; her grandchildren, Garrett Teed, Stephanie Mayo, Stephen Mayo and his wife Ashley, Amber Teed, and Ashley Teed; her great-grandchildren, Kevin, Jada, Jasmine, Aubrey, and Mark; and her sister, Claire Ruvolo of Enfield, CT.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Robert (Bob) Teed, her son-in-law, Mark Mayo, and her brother, Richard Daley.
Services will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
Arrangements are in the care of the Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Road, Windham, NH 03087. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.carrierfuneralhome.com.
January 6, 1930 - April 29, 2020
Salem, NH
Ann Marie (Daley) Teed, 90, of Salem, NH passed away Wednesday evening, April 29, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Ann was born on January 6, 1930 in Hartford, CT to Alice (Fournier) and Joseph Daley. She was raised in Windsor, CT. Ann met the love of her life, Robert Teed and the two were married on Oct 28, 1950.
Ann is survived by her three children, Roy Teed and his wife Cyndi of Longs, SC, Beth Mayo of Salem, NH, and Robert Teed of McKinney, TX; her grandchildren, Garrett Teed, Stephanie Mayo, Stephen Mayo and his wife Ashley, Amber Teed, and Ashley Teed; her great-grandchildren, Kevin, Jada, Jasmine, Aubrey, and Mark; and her sister, Claire Ruvolo of Enfield, CT.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Robert (Bob) Teed, her son-in-law, Mark Mayo, and her brother, Richard Daley.
Services will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
Arrangements are in the care of the Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Road, Windham, NH 03087. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.carrierfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News on May 3, 2020.