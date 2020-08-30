1/
Annie M. "Monk" Martin
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Annie M. "Monk" Martin
June 4, 1928 - August 29, 2020
North Myrtle Beach
Mrs. Annie M. "Monk" Martin, 92, of N. Myrtle Beach passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at her home.
She was born in Mullins, S.C. on June 4, 1928 and was the daughter of the late Luther V. and Mary Rae Martin. She was predeceased by brothers, Luther V. Martin, and Edwin C. Martin.
She is survived by her nieces Marion Graham (David), Kathryn Keziah (Scott), Margaret Martin and her nephew Edwin Martin, Jr.; four great nephews, Chase, Chad, Bill and Martin; one great-niece Cheree and sister-in-law Helen Martin.; friend and caregiver, Gale Rogers.
A graveside service will be held at Cedardale Cemetery in Mullins, S.C. on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. Cox-Collins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Landscape fund at Trinity United Methodist Church, 706 14th Ave. South, North Myrtle Beach, S.C. or a charity of your choice.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Cedardale Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cox Collins Funeral Home - Mullins
715 S Main Street
Mullins, SC 29574
843-464-9611
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved