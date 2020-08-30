Annie M. "Monk" Martin
June 4, 1928 - August 29, 2020
North Myrtle Beach
Mrs. Annie M. "Monk" Martin, 92, of N. Myrtle Beach passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at her home.
She was born in Mullins, S.C. on June 4, 1928 and was the daughter of the late Luther V. and Mary Rae Martin. She was predeceased by brothers, Luther V. Martin, and Edwin C. Martin.
She is survived by her nieces Marion Graham (David), Kathryn Keziah (Scott), Margaret Martin and her nephew Edwin Martin, Jr.; four great nephews, Chase, Chad, Bill and Martin; one great-niece Cheree and sister-in-law Helen Martin.; friend and caregiver, Gale Rogers.
A graveside service will be held at Cedardale Cemetery in Mullins, S.C. on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. Cox-Collins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Landscape fund at Trinity United Methodist Church, 706 14th Ave. South, North Myrtle Beach, S.C. or a charity of your choice
.