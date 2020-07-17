1/
Anthony "Tony" Giorno
1928 - 2020
Anthony "Tony" A. Giorno
Myrtle Beach, SC
Anthony "Tony" A. Giorno, 92, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
He was born on July 12, 1928 in Wilkes-Barre, PA, son of the late Antonio and Jennie Parise Giorno.
He served our country in the US Navy during World War II.
He is survived by his wife, Irene Mason Giorno of Myrtle Beach, SC; niece, Catherine Evans of Cincinnati, OH; and nephew, Anthony F. Giorno of Salem, VA.
A graveside service will be at 12:00 noon on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Hillcrest Cemetery in Conway, SC with military honors.
An online guestbook is available at www.msfh.net.




Published in The Sun News on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Hillcrest Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-7506
843-449-3396
