Antonios Bofilios
Myrtle Beach, SC
Antonios I. Bofilios, 77, died Monday, September 30, 2019 at home. He was born January 17, 1942 in Kythnos, Greece, a son of the late Ioannis and Elaine (Griela) Bofilios.
Antonios was a simple and quiet man, but worked very hard at his restaurant loved by so many, The Golden Egg is Surfside.
Survivors include his wife, Argyro Thallas Bofilios; sons, Evan (Alexia) Bofilios and Johnny (Tracy) Bofilios; a brother, Nick; sister, Sophia; and two grandchildren, Antonis and Argyro.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church. Burial will follow at Ocean Woods Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM on Wednesday at St. John Greek Orthodox Church, with a Trisagion service at 7:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 3301-33rd Ave Ext. North, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
Send messages to the family at www.msfh.net.
Published in The Sun News on Oct. 2, 2019