Antonios Bofilios (1942 - 2019)
Service Information
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC
29572-7506
(843)-449-3396
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church
Notice
Antonios Bofilios
Myrtle Beach, SC
Antonios I. Bofilios, 77, died Monday, September 30, 2019 at home. He was born January 17, 1942 in Kythnos, Greece, a son of the late Ioannis and Elaine (Griela) Bofilios.
Antonios was a simple and quiet man, but worked very hard at his restaurant loved by so many, The Golden Egg is Surfside.
Survivors include his wife, Argyro Thallas Bofilios; sons, Evan (Alexia) Bofilios and Johnny (Tracy) Bofilios; a brother, Nick; sister, Sophia; and two grandchildren, Antonis and Argyro.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church. Burial will follow at Ocean Woods Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM on Wednesday at St. John Greek Orthodox Church, with a Trisagion service at 7:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 3301-33rd Ave Ext. North, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
Published in The Sun News on Oct. 2, 2019
