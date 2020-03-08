Arlene Mary Parker Schoeman
April 15, 1952 - March 05, 2020
Murrells Inlet
Arlene Mary Parker Schoeman, 67, of Murrells Inlet, SC passed away on Thursday, March 05, 2020 at her residence.
A visitation will be held Sunday, March 08, 2020 from 2:00-4:00pm at Burroughs Funeral Home in Murrells Inlet, SC.
A funeral mass will be held 4:00pm Monday, March 09, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church, 542 Cypress Avenue, Garden City, SC 29576.
For further family information and online condolences please visit, www.burroughsfh.com
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 8, 2020