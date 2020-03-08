Arlene Schoeman (1952 - 2020)
Service Information
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC
29576
(843)-651-1440
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
4:00 PM
St. Michael Catholic Church
542 Cypress Avenue
Garden City, SC
Arlene Mary Parker Schoeman
April 15, 1952 - March 05, 2020
Murrells Inlet
Arlene Mary Parker Schoeman, 67, of Murrells Inlet, SC passed away on Thursday, March 05, 2020 at her residence.
A visitation will be held Sunday, March 08, 2020 from 2:00-4:00pm at Burroughs Funeral Home in Murrells Inlet, SC.
A funeral mass will be held 4:00pm Monday, March 09, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church, 542 Cypress Avenue, Garden City, SC 29576.
www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet is assisting the family with arrangements.
