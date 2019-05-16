Arthur A. Campbell

Arthur A. Campbell
Murrells Inlet
Arthur Archibald "Jack" Campbell age 74, died Monday, May 13, 2019 at his residence.
Born in Florence, SC, he was a son of the late Arthur and Ruby Campbell. Jack was a graduate of the University of South Carolina. He was the owner/operator of CBM Basics that he started in 1977. He was a founding member of the Blue Water Fishing Club and a member of Murrells Inlet Presbyterian Church. Jack was preceded in death by a son, McLean Campbell and a sister, Nancy Campbell.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Geraldine (Jerri) Campbell; sons, Arthur "Trey" Campbell of Ft. Myers, FL, Kevin W. Campbell of Murrells Inlet and a grandson, Grayson Campbell.
