Arthur E. Fluharty
Myrtle Beach, sC
Arthur E. Fluharty, 89, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020.
He was born September 6, 1930 in Jacksonburg, WV, a son of the late Charles and Josephine Bench Fluharty. He was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Nancy Jane Martyn Fluharty, six brothers, and three sisters.
Survivors include his brother, Wayne Fluharty; his daughter, Marsha Cusick (John); grandchildren, Jennifer Fellows (Terry), Charity McMillion, Travis Shiflett (Lauren); and four great-grandchilren.
Funeral services were held Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Southern Palms Memorial Gardens. The family intends to host a celebration of life in the near future.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Connection Church of the Nazarene, 817 62nd Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29572, ATTN: Pastor William Harvey 803-546-8333.
Published in The Sun News on Apr. 8, 2020