Guest Book View Sign Service Information Burroughs Funeral Home 3558 Old Kings Hwy Murrells Inlet , SC 29576 (843)-651-1440 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Burroughs Funeral Home 3558 Old Kings Hwy Murrells Inlet , SC 29576 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Arthur Knight McNulty

November 21, 1934-May 30, 2019

Pawleys Island

Arthur Knight McNulty, 84, of Pawleys Island, SC, teed off at the Country Club of Eternity on Thursday May 30, 2019. He was born in Columbia and was the son of the late Frank Durham McNulty and Elizabeth Monteith McNulty Halsey. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, of Pawleys Island; sons Richard, of Pinehurst, North Carolina and Thomas, of Naugatuck, Connecticut, a daughter­ in-law, Mary, and two grandchildren, Eric and Ashley, all of Naugatuck, CT.

Arthur was educated in the public schools of Columbia and the faculty members of Dreher High School breathed a sigh of relief when he graduated in 1952. He attended The Citadel during his freshmen and sophomore college years, until deciding the military life was not for him. He left The Citadel and was promptly drafted into the US Army. During his time in the Army he soared to the rank of Specialist 4th Class as recognition of his ability to type a perfect Morning Report.

He entered the University of South Carolina after military service and squeaked through with a BS in Business Administration in 1959.

His business career began with General Telephone Company of the Southeast in Durham, NC and was later stationed in California, Kentucky, Brazil and Connecticut. After developing tinnitus and being unable to hear the phones ring he left GTE in 1984 and retired. After leaving GTE, he worked for some time with Horry-Georgetown Technical College in Conway, SC until he had sufficient years to become a retired civil servant and in 1999 he moved to the Pawleys Island area. Also, during his business career he worked in Carlisle, SC for the Cone Mills Carlisle Finishing Company until he was finished

Arthur was avidly avid. He had been a member of the National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors and enjoyed working on antique clocks. This hobby continued until he could no longer remember if it was supposed to be tick-tock or tock-tick. This caused some of his clocks to run forward and others to run backward and he couldn't tell if it was getting earlier or later.

He was a student of the Rules of Golf and spent many hours studying their application to the game. Once becoming proficient in the rules he diligently applied them to everyone except himself. He was a volunteer Rules Official with the South Carolina Golf Association and the Carolinas Golf Association. Celebration of Life will be Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet, (843.651.1440), 3558 Old Kings Highway, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576



Published in The Sun News on June 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Sun News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close