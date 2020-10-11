1/1
Arthur Kuhler
1931 - 2020
Arthur R. Kuhler
July 19, 1931 - October 7, 2020
Myrtle Beach
Arthur R. Kuhler, 89, of Myrtle Beach, SC passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center. He was born July 19, 1931 in Brunswick, Missouri, son of the late Joseph William Kuhler, Sr. and Cora Woodward Kuhler.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his first wife, Ruth Kuhler; three brothers, William Kuhler, Edward Kuhler and Joseph Kuhler, Jr.; and two sisters, Thelma Jeanne Kirby and Patricia Kremer.
Survivors include his loving wife of twenty one years, Luz Elena Kuhler of Myrtle Beach; three daughters, Dr. Kathleen Kuhler of Myrtle Beach, SC, Lisa Garvin and her husband John of Powell, Ohio and Julie Kahn and her husband Mark of Fort Myers, Florida; one son, Duane Kuhler of Delaware, Ohio; sister, Jewell Kuhler Worthy of Springfield, Missouri; grandchildren, Jennifer, Kevin, Renee, Sarah, Daniel, Valerie, Kellie and Mike; and five great grandchildren.
Arthur was the owner and operator of Kuhler Aero Control Advisors for many years. He was an international surveyor and civil engineer. He was an avid painter, loved traveling, the ocean, and exploring the great outdoors.
A funeral mass will be held 11:00am Thursday, October 15, 2020 at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 503 37th Avenue North, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
Condolences may be made at www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services (843.651.1440) of Murrells Inlet is assisting the family with arrangements.



Published in The Sun News on Oct. 11, 2020.
