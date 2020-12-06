Arthur Vereen
August 1, 1946 - December 2, 2020
Murrells Inlet, South Carolina - Thankful. That's the word that floods our hearts and minds as we say goodbye to the sweet, loving, kind, devoted, selfless, strong, determined head of our family. He is the man who we have looked up to, reached for, and depended on, for our entire lives. And, not only did he meet our expectations, he exceeded them. Quite simply, he belonged to us; and, we belonged to him.
On Wednesday, December 2nd, he was welcomed with open arms into the loving arms of Jesus. The past ten years have been tough, and challenging, but that is no more. He is home; he is free; he is at peace. And, he is probably making some chicken bog with Poppy.
Arthur Wayne Vereen passed away surrounded by his family. He was prayed over; stories were told; and tears were spilled. But, more importantly, love was shared, for him, and for each other.
He was born August 1, 1946, to Arthur and Leona Vereen, and spent his whole life in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He was the cherished baby of the family, and his journey reunites him with his parents, and his sisters, Joyce Abston, Myra McNatt, and Gail Perry, all who predeceased him. There are many more cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends who joined in his welcome, and for that we are also thankful.
He was loved by all who knew him, and was active and energetic about so many hobbies and past times - from the Gamecocks and Chanticleers, to boating, hunting, crabbing, clam-diggin', and fishing, to filling his "free time" making memories with families and friends, and making trip after trip to Green Turtle Cay - his home away from home!
Although a stroke may have caused an early end to his life on earth, his legacy will remain in those relationships that he created and encouraged. He was our example, and our mentor. He will be forever missed, but always remembered.
We have decided not to have a service in the immediate future, and will wait for a time when the health and welfare of our loved ones permits. We want everyone to be able to celebrate his life with us, without fear of illness. We will share the details of those arrangements when they are finalized, but our hope is that we will be able to gather in early Spring.
In the meantime, it would mean the world to him, and us, that you help continue the Alzheimer's research study to which he has dedicated much of his time and energy over the past decade at Roper's St. Francis Hospital in Charleston. The giving link can be found at https://www.rsfhfoundation.org/
, by selecting the Alzheimer's program.
We would also request your help in finishing his book - a story worth telling. He was in the process of telling us about his life - his memories, his dreams, his successes, and more - but he did not finish. Please help us complete this project; it will be a family treasure, especially to his grandchildren, whom he loved and adored. You may share stories, well wishes, and photos, for inclusion in that book, by reaching out to his youngest daughter at lindseyvereen@mac.com.
He is survived by the love of his life of 52 years, Linda Vereen, his daughters and their spouses and children - Beth and Chad Sisson, and Payne and Patrick; Katharine and Stephen Thompson, and Mackenzie and Foster; and Lindsey and Jessica Vereen, and Wade. The number of extended family members, friends, co-workers, and more, who will miss him are too many to count, and too many to name. It is our fervent hope that each of you know his love for you was real, and something in which he took pride.
His legacy will continue in each of us. Until we meet again, old man, save us some chicken bog. We love you, more than words can express, and more than we could have possibly ever told you.
