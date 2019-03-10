Notice Guest Book View Sign



Myrtle Beach, SC

Avanelle Galloway Prince, 83, of Apache Family Campground, passed away peacefully while at home Sunday morning, February 24, 2019. Born in Pickens County, she was a daughter of the late G.B. and Orpha Fisher Galloway. She was a graduate of Easley High School in Easley, SC and was employed with J.P. Steven's Parker Plant in Greenville, SC for many years until her retirement.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Wallace Prince of the home; a sister, Vivian Tate of Ridgeway, SC; a son, Stephen "Tony" Prince and his wife, Leslie Elliott Prince of Myrtle Beach; two granddaughters, Sara Elizabeth and Abigail Rebecca Prince of Northern Virginia; two sisters-in law, Roberta Pace of Easley and Evelyn Prince of Greenville; and one brother-in-law, Keith Story of Easley. She was predeceased by a son, Wallace Cleveland Prince, Jr. of Greenville, SC, two brothers, Edward and Benny Galloway of Pickens County, SC and two sisters, Barbara Galloway Story and Helen Mull, also of Pickens County.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM at McMillan-Small Funeral Home, with a reception to follow.

Letters and cards of condolence may be mailed to The Prince Family, 1168 Yorkshire Parkway, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577, and electronic messages to the family at





910 67th Ave North

Myrtle Beach , SC 29572-7506

