Axel Erwin Binninger
Oct. 25, 1953
Myrtle Beach
Axel Erwin Binninger born October 25th 1953
Born in Freiburg, Germany, son of Bodo & Helen Binninger, brother Hans preceded him in death.
A graduate of Columbia High Cass of '71 in Decatur, GA. Tended bar at the Fontainebleau, Miami Beach, owner/operator of Bodo's German Restaurant, server at New York Prime.
Axel's charisma and fun loving spirit made him a natural for the service industry. He traveled extensively, loved photography, golf, but most of all his family. He enjoyed concerts, singing Mack the "Knife" like Mick Jagger and fancied himself as the best air guitarist of all time.
He is survived by Phyllis Hitchcock Binninger (Pip) of Felpham UK, daughter Ashley Binninger & partner Jamie Santiago, grandchildren Tessa and Dash of Charlotte NC.
Siblings Sylvia & (Mike) Roberts of Villa Hills KY, Jerry Binninger of Diamond Head MS, Bobbsy Binninger, Patti Gregory, Bodo Binninger of Myrtle Beach SC.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 8am, Friday October 25th at St Michael's Church, 542 Cypress Avenue, Murrells Inlet SC.
A Birthday party celebrating Axel's life will be held 8pm at Bodo's, 407 8th Ave N. OPEN MIC, all musicians invited, costumes and masks encouraged. We will also be toasting the life of Dave Grandstaff.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Street Reach Ministries of Myrtle Beach.
Published in The Sun News on Oct. 23, 2019