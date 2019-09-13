Barbara Murrman O'Neill
September 10, 1930 - September 2, 2019
Myrtle Beach
Barbara Murrman O'Neill died September 2, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at the time of her death. Visitation for Barbara will be at the Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, in Murrell's Inlet, from 6:00 to 8:00 in the evening on September 13. A funeral mass will be held for her at St. Michael's parish of Garden City, SC., on September 14 at 10:00 am.
Published in The Sun News on Sept. 13, 2019