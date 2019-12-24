Barbara (Fred) Ann Patterson Robinson

August 28, 1938 - December 21, 2019

North Myrtle Beach

Barbara (Fred) Ann Patterson Robinson, age 81, passed away Sat, Dec 21, 2019 at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center. She was born Aug 28, 1938 in Roanoke, Virginia the daughter of the late Wesley Odell Patterson and Annie Beatrice Shumate Patterson and her "adoptive parents", Vernon and Opal Castle. She was the wife of the late Ronny Douglas Robinson. Mrs. Robinson retired as the Manager of St. John's Inn of Myrtle Beach, SC. She participated in the Cooper River Run in Charleston for 14 years and loved going to the North Myrtle Beach Aquatics and Fitness Center to exercise with her friends every morning. Mrs. Robinson was an avid cruiser having sailed 41 excursions. She was a member of First Baptist Church of North Myrtle Beach.

Mrs. Robinson is survived by two step-daughters, Heather Robinson of FL and Nicole Robinson of NC; a grandson, Luke Marchand of FL; a granddaughter, Lola Canady of NC; two sisters-in-law, Debbie Deese and Maude Robinson; a brother-in-law, Don Deese; a "sister", Verna Eller; several nieces and nephews; and a very dear and loving friend, Judy Phillips. Mrs. Robinson was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, Ronny Douglas Robinson; her parents; and "adoptive" parents. The Celebration of Life Graveside Service for Mrs. Robinson will be 2pm Sat, Dec 28, 2019 at Lancaster Memorial Park, 1389 Memorial Park Road, Lancaster, SC officiated by Rev. Donald Tillman. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to First Baptist Church, 200 Hwy. 17S, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582. Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster, SC is caring for the family of Mrs. Robinson.



