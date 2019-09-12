Barbara Coleman-Franks
July 18, 1954 - September 6, 2019
North Myrtle Beach
Barbara Jean Coleman-Franks, 65, passed away on September 6, 2019 at her home. Born July 18, 1954, she was the daughter of Willard and Virginia Ledbetter Franks.
She is survived by her daughter, Chrystal Anderson (Keith) of Springtown, TX and their children. Also surviving are her aunt, Norma Louise Ferranti (Gildo); cousins, Don (Joan) Dupree and their two children; Mark (Dannon) Dupree and their two children; Linda (Frank) Davis and their child; and great uncle, Jerry Thompson, all of Michigan.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 12, from 2:00-3:00 p.m. at Lee Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m.
A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on Sept. 12, 2019