Barbara J. DiAngelantonio
February 7, 1933 - March 28, 2020
Myrtle Beach, SC
Barbara J. DiAngelantonio, age 87, wife of Paul Anthony DiAngelantonio died Saturday, March 28, 2020.
Mrs. DiAngelantonio was born in Jersey City, NJ, a daughter of the late Robert and Bertha Erne Brunner. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church. Mrs. DiAngelantonio was predeceased by a son, Charles Payne, a brother, Hank Brunner, and a sister, Dorothy "Dotty" Linadburg.
Surviving are: her husband of Myrtle Beach are: son, Gary Payne of Rahway, NJ; two daughters, Karen Payne and Kathleen Payne, both of Myrtle Beach ; two step-sons, Paul DiAngelantonio of Greenlane, PA and John DiAngelantonio of South Amboy, NJ ; two step daughters, Deborah Ungler DiAngelantonio of Whitesville, NJ and Diane Vass of Lakeland, FL.; one brother, Robert Brunner of Toms River, NJ ; one stepbrother, Hal Brunner of Florida; two sisters, Robin Brunner of South Carolina and Kathy Ruggerio of Miami, Fl.; 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be sent to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN. 38105 or to the , 950 48th Ave. North, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 30, 2020