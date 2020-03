Barbara J. DiAngelantonioFebruary 7, 1933 - March 28, 2020Myrtle Beach, SCBarbara J. DiAngelantonio, age 87, wife of Paul Anthony DiAngelantonio died Saturday, March 28, 2020.Mrs. DiAngelantonio was born in Jersey City, NJ, a daughter of the late Robert and Bertha Erne Brunner. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church. Mrs. DiAngelantonio was predeceased by a son, Charles Payne, a brother, Hank Brunner, and a sister, Dorothy "Dotty" Linadburg.Surviving are: her husband of Myrtle Beach are: son, Gary Payne of Rahway, NJ; two daughters, Karen Payne and Kathleen Payne, both of Myrtle Beach ; two step-sons, Paul DiAngelantonio of Greenlane, PA and John DiAngelantonio of South Amboy, NJ ; two step daughters, Deborah Ungler DiAngelantonio of Whitesville, NJ and Diane Vass of Lakeland, FL.; one brother, Robert Brunner of Toms River, NJ ; one stepbrother, Hal Brunner of Florida; two sisters, Robin Brunner of South Carolina and Kathy Ruggerio of Miami, Fl.; 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.A memorial service will be held at a later date.Memorials may be sent to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN. 38105 or to the , 950 48th Ave. North, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.