Barbara Figura
Barbara Figura
Myrtle Beach
Barbara Figura age 85, died Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Morningside of Georgetown Assisted Living.
Born in Mt. Vernon, NY, she was a daughter of the late Ernest and Florence Bergenson. Barbara was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed by her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Figura.
Survivors include two daughters, Linda Corigliano of Clifton, NJ and Deborah A. Figura of Myrtle Beach; three grandchildren, Kurt, Victoria and Matthew and a brother, Howard Bergenson of Houston, TX.
A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, September 19, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church. The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 PM Friday 18th at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75231 or the charity of one's choice.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.



Published in The Sun News on Sep. 15, 2020.
