Barbara Forbus

Service Information
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC
29572-7506
(843)-449-3396
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-7506
Notice
Barbara Ann Newell Forbus
Myrtle Beach, SC
Barbara Ann "Barbi" Newell Forbus, 67, wife of CCMSgt. W. D. "Bill" Forbus, USAF (R), passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at her home.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-6:30 PM on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at McMillan-Small Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Toys for Tots of Horry County, http://horry-sc.toysfortots.org/.
For the complete obituary and sign a Guestbook, go to www.msfh.net.
Published in The Sun News on Dec. 16, 2019
