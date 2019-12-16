Barbara Ann Newell Forbus
Myrtle Beach, SC
Barbara Ann "Barbi" Newell Forbus, 67, wife of CCMSgt. W. D. "Bill" Forbus, USAF (R), passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at her home.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-6:30 PM on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at McMillan-Small Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Toys for Tots of Horry County, http://horry-sc.toysfortots.org/.
Published in The Sun News on Dec. 16, 2019