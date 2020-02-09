Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Grace Yannich. View Sign Service Information Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc. 11528 Hwy. 17 Bypass Murrells Inlet , SC 29576 (843)-651-3295 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc. 11528 Hwy. 17 Bypass Murrells Inlet , SC 29576 View Map Memorial Mass 2:00 PM Precious Blood Catholic Church Send Flowers Notice

Barbara Grace Yannich

Murrells Inlet

Barbara Grace Yannich age 80, passed away at her home with her daughters by her side Wednesday, February 5, 2020.

Born on September 28, 1939 in Jersey City, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Cosmio and Angelina Vassallo. She was a loving and devoted wife married to Frank J. Yannich Sr. for 55 years before his death in 2014. She was a 24 year resident of South Carolina and was a devout catholic and faithful parishioner at Precious Blood Church who loved her family, friends, and faith. She was preceded in death by her sister, Angela Saccente.

She was a proud mother and is survived by her 5 children, James V. Yannich of SC, Theresa Pipitone of FL, Frank James Yannich Jr of GA., Dineen M. Iannice and husband Anthony of Jackson, NJ, and Philip Anthony Iannice of SC; 4 grandchildren, Jay F. Yannich, Heather N. Yannich, Anthony Frank Iannice and Nina M. Iannice; and 1 great-granddaughter, Amelia Zabroski.

A Memorial Mass & Service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Precious Blood Catholic Church. The family will receive friends from 4:00-8:00 PM Friday, February 14th at the Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel in Murrells Inlet.

Memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38101-9908 or the Lustgarten Foundation in support of CancerSEEK in hopes of detecting & treating Cancer earlier in life…

Please sign an online guestbook at

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.





Barbara Grace YannichMurrells InletBarbara Grace Yannich age 80, passed away at her home with her daughters by her side Wednesday, February 5, 2020.Born on September 28, 1939 in Jersey City, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Cosmio and Angelina Vassallo. She was a loving and devoted wife married to Frank J. Yannich Sr. for 55 years before his death in 2014. She was a 24 year resident of South Carolina and was a devout catholic and faithful parishioner at Precious Blood Church who loved her family, friends, and faith. She was preceded in death by her sister, Angela Saccente.She was a proud mother and is survived by her 5 children, James V. Yannich of SC, Theresa Pipitone of FL, Frank James Yannich Jr of GA., Dineen M. Iannice and husband Anthony of Jackson, NJ, and Philip Anthony Iannice of SC; 4 grandchildren, Jay F. Yannich, Heather N. Yannich, Anthony Frank Iannice and Nina M. Iannice; and 1 great-granddaughter, Amelia Zabroski.A Memorial Mass & Service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Precious Blood Catholic Church. The family will receive friends from 4:00-8:00 PM Friday, February 14th at the Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel in Murrells Inlet.Memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38101-9908 or the Lustgarten Foundation in support of CancerSEEK in hopes of detecting & treating Cancer earlier in life…Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com/obituaries Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Published in The Sun News on Feb. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Sun News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.