Guest Book View Sign Service Information McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory 910 67th Ave North Myrtle Beach , SC 29572-7506 (843)-449-3396 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM McMillan-Small Funeral Home 910 67th Ave North Myrtle Beach , SC View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM McMillan-Small Funeral Home 910 67th Ave North Myrtle Beach , SC View Map Send Flowers Notice

Barbara H. Collins

July 13, 1938-June 17, 2019

Myrtle Beach, SC

Barbara H Collins, 80, loving woman of strong faith in her Lord Jesus Christ passed on to her eternal rest June 17, 2019. She was married to Ted C Collins. She is survived by her two daughters, Karen G Collins of Myrtle Beach and Alice L Collins of Denver, Colorado along with Alice's wife, Denise M Gaul. Her brother Eric Harrison, wife Brenda Harrison, nephew, Michael Harrison and wife, Heather and their daughters, Hannah and Madison, niece, Jennifer Cooper and her fiancé, Daniel Low and her daughters, Kyndall and Makayla, Barbara dearly loved her family and friends. She enjoyed spending time with both new and lifelong friends playing cards and laughing. Through many transitions in life, Barbara was never one to sit idle. Later in life she developed tremendous skills as a wood carver, a hobby she and Ted began in their early retirement. Her carvings won many national awards and three of her birds remain on display at Brookgreen Gardens in Murrell's Inlet, SC. When she was not carving birds, Barbara spent many years perfecting her golf game as a member of Pine Lakes CC. She represented PLCC as the Women's Club Champion for 15 years. On her 80th birthday the club and many friends joined in a celebration and dedicated a bench in honor of her love of the game on the par 3, 11th hole. As Barbara's ability to play the game faded due to health limitations her love to give back in special ways only grew. She rekindled a previous hobby from her early adulthood of sewing. From her wheelchair she began sewing dresses and shorts for kids in Haiti. With great care she designed patterns, selected coordinating colors and produced well over 600 articles of clothing for kids she would never meet.

Many friends and family members will miss her love of baking. She was known for her cookies, sweet breads and cakes. Her chocolate pound cakes were famous and absolutely scrumptious. With great love she delivered the goodies to her friends. Barbara's love for life will be missed by her two girls, family members and friends. In her last day she was heard reciting Psalm 91. She now rests with her Lord, her refuge and fortress. Her trust in her loving God never wavered. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at McMillan-Small Funeral Home. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Ocean Woods Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Women's South Carolina Golf Association (





