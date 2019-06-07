Guest Book View Sign Service Information LEE FUNERAL HOME 11840 Highway 90 P. O. Box 1116 Little River , SC 29566 (843)-390-2525 Memorial service 2:00 PM Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 110 Babaco Court Myrtle Beach , SC View Map Send Flowers Notice

Barbara J. Bush

February 28, 1931 - June 1, 2019

North Myrtle Beach

Barbara J. (Mott) Bush, of North Myrtle Beach, SC, passed away peacefully June 1, 2019 surrounded by loved ones.

She was born February 28, 1931 in Pompey, NY to Mr. David R. Jones and Mrs. Irma Grace Orr-Jones.

Barbara attended school in Fabius, NY. She later married Robert A. Mott and raised her 2 sons in the central NY area. After retiring from NY Bell/AT&T in 1987, she and her husband, Archie Bush, moved to North Myrtle Beach, SC. She then went on to work at JC Penny, The Carolina Opry and also provided assistance as a caregiver/companion to many. Barbara enjoyed being a member of the local Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses and watching her favorite baseball team, the NY Yankees. She was predeceased by her first husband Robert A. Mott, Sr. of Canastota, NY and second husband, Archie Bush, of Potsdam, NY, as well as her sister Dorothy (Dinny) Birllanti of Syracuse, NY and brother Donald (Diane) Jones of Phoenix, NY.

Surviving are her 2 sons David W. (Susan) Mott of Central Square, NY, Robert A. (Donna) Mott, Jr. of Cato, NY and stepson George (Nancy) Bush of Potsdam, NY; sisters Beatrice (John) Schrader of Cortland, NY and Mildred (Ralph) Cornue of Camillus, NY; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Our family would like to extend a special thanks to the North Myrtle Beach Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses for all of their loving care, support and efforts over the years. They have been a tremendous comfort during this most difficult time.

A memorial service for Barbara will be at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 110 Babaco Court, Myrtle Beach at 2 pm, Saturday, June 8th.

