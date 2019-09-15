Barbara Jean Rollins
August 11, 1940 - September 12, 2019
Murrells Inlet
Barbara Jean Rollins, 79, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 12, 2019 at her Murrells Inlet residence with her loving family by her side.
A funeral service will be held at 2:30 PM Sunday, September 15, 2019 at First Baptist Church Murrells Inlet with interment following in Belin Memorial United Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Burroughs Funeral Home in Murrells Inlet.
View full obituary and express online condolences at www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.
Published in The Sun News on Sept. 15, 2019