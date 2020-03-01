Barbara E. Martin
December 16, 1944 - February 28, 2020
Myrtle Beach
Barbara E. Martin, 75, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at Conway Medical Center. She was born December 16, 1944 in Myrtle Beach, a daughter of the late Carl and Mildred Clara Heinisch.
In addition to her parents Barbara was preceded in death by a sister Carla Lokey, and husband John W. Martin.
She loved the Lord, horses, and spending time with family and friends.
Mrs. Martin is survived by her husband, Leroy Martin of the home; three sons, Adam Martin (Trisha), John M. Martin (Kimberly) and Carl L. Martin (Lauren); four daughters, Chaundra Kay Marlowe (Victor), Rhonda Dice (Chrstof), Rachelle Adams (Holmes) and Ariel Todd; one brother, Allan P. Heinisch (Carol); 13 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many other family and friends who will miss her.
The family will receive friends Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Watson Funeral Services from 5pm-7pm.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, March 2, 2020 at Seaside Community Church, 10125 Hwy 17 Bypass, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576. The Church is in the old Stein Mart store in the mall. Burial will follow at Westside Memorial Gardens in Conway, S.C.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 Hwy 378, Conway, SC is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 1, 2020