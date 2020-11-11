1/
Barbara Miller Perry Bara
1937 - 2020

Barbara Miller Perry Bara
November 3, 1937 - November 8, 2020
Hemigway, South Carolina - Barbara Miller Perry Bara, wife of Mark Otis Bara, passed away on November 8, 2020, at her home.
Born on November 3, 1937, in Brownsville, Texas. Mrs. Bara was a member of Union United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her husband of 55 years; daughters Miriam Perry Mimms of Nashville and Roberta Perry Schlicher of Salt Lake City; and a son, Robert David Perry of Richmond, Virginia.
A graveside service will be held at 4 PM Friday, November 13, 2020, in the Union United Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 3 PM - 4 PM Friday, November 13, 2020, at Union United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Union United Methodist Church, 8209 Rosehill Road, Georgetown, 29440
Online condolences may be left at www.ridgewayfh.com
Ridgeway Funeral Home of Georgetown is in charge of the arrangements. (843) 485-4242


Published in The Sun News on Nov. 11, 2020.
November 10, 2020
