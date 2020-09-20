Barbara Quaglietta

Barbara Mae Quaglietta
May 1, 1940 - September 16, 2020
Frederick, MD
Barbara Mae Quaglietta, 80, passed on September 16, 2020, at Spring Arbor Living in Frederick, MD. She was born on May 1, 1940 in South Berwick, Maine, the daughter of the late Chester and Rita (Drury) Goding. Barbara graduated from Berwick Academy, Class of 1958. Following graduation, she married her teenage sweetheart, Frank C. Quaglietta, Jr. Frank and Barbara spent their married life traveling the United States and Europe. They recently celebrated 62 years of marriage. Barbara loved her Tidewater community in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina where she and her husband lived for more than 20 years. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed spending time with her closest friends hosting and attending dinner parties. Barbara was an active volunteer at Helping Hands and tutored math at the local schools. She spent her quiet time with her husband, playing computer games and knitting sweaters and blankets for her 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Some of her happiest times were spent going on cruises with Frank and friends as well as spending time with her family reminiscing. In addition to her parents, she is preceded by her son Anthony C. Quaglietta and her sister Norma Goding Freeman. Along with her husband, Barbara is survived by her three daughters, April Campo and her husband Buzz, Bonnie Lopes and her husband Joe, Patricia Toste and her husband Paul.
A service of remembrance will be set for a later date. Expression of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com
