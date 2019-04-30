Barbara Strohl (1948 - 2019)
Service Information
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC
29576
(843)-651-1440
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
Barbara Jane Strohl
May 22, 1948 – April 28, 2019
Myrtle Beach
Barbara Jane Strohl, 70, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Sunday April 28, 2019 at Embrace Hospice House of the Grand Strand in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. She was born on May 22, 1948 in Allentown, PA. She was the wife of David Strohl of Myrtle Beach. A Celebration of Barbara's life will be held on Tuesday April 30, 2019 at 2:00PM at Burroughs Funeral Home, 3558 Old Kings Highway, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576. To view the full obituary visit, www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet, SC (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.
Published in The Sun News on Apr. 30, 2019
