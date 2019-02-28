Barre Albert McClay, Sr.
|
March 26, 1936 - February 27, 2019
Myrtle Beach
Barre Albert McClay, Sr., 82, husband of Joyce McWilliams McClay, died Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at his residence.
Services will be held in Washington, PA at a later date.
