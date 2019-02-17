Barry Lee Anderson
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barry Anderson.
May 18, 1947 - February 10, 2019
Myrtle Beach
Barry Lee Anderson, 71, passed away peacefully on Sunday February 10, 2019 at his home in Myrtle Beach, SC. He was born on May 18, 1947 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to the late Harry Axel Anderson & Margaret Alma Porter Anderson. He was the husband of Mrs. Darl J. Anderson of Myrtle Beach, SC.
A celebration of Barry's life will be held privately.
To view the full obituary kindly visit, www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
843-651-1440
Published in The Sun News on Feb. 17, 2019