How fortunate we are to have had Uncle Barry be a part of our lives. His love of family and cheerful presence always had such a positive impact. It is comforting to know that he has moved past the trials of illness and is now sharing his eternal life in Heaven with other family members who precede him. He was a wonderful person and we are all better for our time spent with him. Our prayers for peace and comfort go out for those whose love and lives he shared. May God give you strength at this time .



Much Love, Kathy, David and Brian

Kathy Eggleston

Family