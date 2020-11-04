1/
Barry Thomas Gwyer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barry Thomas Gwyer
Murrells Inlet
Barry Thomas Gwyer passed away on November 1, 2020 at National Healthcare.
He was born in Monessen, PA, son of the late Raymond and Mable Gwyer. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brother, Bill Gwyer.
He is survived by his wife Olga Kondratik of Murrells Inlet and son, Tom (Carrie) of Myrtle Beach; two granddaughters that he adored, Erin and Casey; a sister, Carol Barnes of Coatesville, PA and his cousins, numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews as well as his brother-in-law, Mike Kondratik (Donna) of Charleroi, PA.
Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 PM Wednesday, November 4th at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, November 5, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Southern Palms Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, PO Box 96911, Washington DC. 20090-6011.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Burial
Southern Palms Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
11528 Hwy. 17 Bypass
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
(843) 651-3295
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 3, 2020
How fortunate we are to have had Uncle Barry be a part of our lives. His love of family and cheerful presence always had such a positive impact. It is comforting to know that he has moved past the trials of illness and is now sharing his eternal life in Heaven with other family members who precede him. He was a wonderful person and we are all better for our time spent with him. Our prayers for peace and comfort go out for those whose love and lives he shared. May God give you strength at this time .

Much Love, Kathy, David and Brian
Kathy Eggleston
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved