Barry Thomas Gwyer
Murrells Inlet
Barry Thomas Gwyer passed away on November 1, 2020 at National Healthcare.
He was born in Monessen, PA, son of the late Raymond and Mable Gwyer. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brother, Bill Gwyer.
He is survived by his wife Olga Kondratik of Murrells Inlet and son, Tom (Carrie) of Myrtle Beach; two granddaughters that he adored, Erin and Casey; a sister, Carol Barnes of Coatesville, PA and his cousins, numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews as well as his brother-in-law, Mike Kondratik (Donna) of Charleroi, PA.
Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 PM Wednesday, November 4th at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, November 5, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Southern Palms Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, PO Box 96911, Washington DC. 20090-6011.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.