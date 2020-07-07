Beatrice "Bea" Hurd
Little River, SC
Beatrice Weymouth Hurd was born in Pittsfield, NH on February 7, 1924 and passed away July 4, 2020, at the age of 96. She was the daughter of the late Milton & Iris (Emery) Weymouth.
Bea was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and grandmother. She was retired Assistant Cashier, First Fidelity Bank Corp. in Ocean City, NJ & former President of Atlantic Chapter of American Institute of Banking. Bea was a World War II veteran serving in the Waves with the Sea Bees. She volunteered at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, North Strand and lived in Windjammer Village, Little River, for 31 years. She was a member of the Little River United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her daughter Sharyn Iris Hurd, son, Richard H. Hurd, and grandson, Sean G. Hurd. She is predeceased by her husband, Howard O. Hurd, Jr., Sister, Ruth Ledbetter, Brother Milton Weymouth, and Daughter in Law Sandra G. Hurd.
Memorials may be made to Little River United Methodist Church, 1629 Highway 17 North, Little River, SC 29566, The Humane Society North Myrtle Beach, 409 Bay St., North Myrtle Beach, SC, 29582, or a charity of one's choice
.
