Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beaulah Miles Butler. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Beulah Miles Butler

Myrtle Beach

Beulah Miles Butler, 78, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

Beulah was born on September 12, 1940, in Winston-Salem, N.C., daughter of the late Eugene and Beulah Butler Gatewood. She was predeceased by her first husband, Addison Sanford Miles, and her son, David Warren Miles.

She is survived by her husband, Dr. Eugene Butler, son, Frederick Scott Miles and his wife Robin, daughter Melissa Miles Rufty and her husband Alfred, and her grandchildren, Olivia, Lilly, and Adair Rufty, and Addison Miles, and her beloved extended family, Beverly Brandon Nichols and Joyce Hill.

She was known as "beautiful Beulah," but those who knew her knew that she was more beautiful on the inside than the outside. She always had a smile on her face, regardless of what she was going through. There was a mesmerizing quality about her. She was so memorable that even those who only met her once would always ask about her.

Beulah was the epitome of a southern lady – a steel magnolia. She loved to entertain, was gracious, self-sufficient, and so incredibly thoughtful, always going above and beyond for others. And what can we say about her amazing style, she had it. Beulah loved life and was grateful for the life she was lucky enough to live.

From the time she eloped at 19 with the first love of her life, Beulah set her sails for adventure and never looked back, continuing those adventures with her second love, Gene. From living in Germany to travelling the Bahamas, once Beulah's adventures started, they never stopped. She will be loved and missed by many. The family is so appreciative of all the unwavering love and support of her special caretakers. Forever beautiful, our Bebe.

The service will be at Trinity Church on Sunday, May 5th at 12:30 p.m. No visitation. Burial following service at Ocean Woods Memorial Cemetery.



Beulah Miles ButlerMyrtle BeachBeulah Miles Butler, 78, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.Beulah was born on September 12, 1940, in Winston-Salem, N.C., daughter of the late Eugene and Beulah Butler Gatewood. She was predeceased by her first husband, Addison Sanford Miles, and her son, David Warren Miles.She is survived by her husband, Dr. Eugene Butler, son, Frederick Scott Miles and his wife Robin, daughter Melissa Miles Rufty and her husband Alfred, and her grandchildren, Olivia, Lilly, and Adair Rufty, and Addison Miles, and her beloved extended family, Beverly Brandon Nichols and Joyce Hill.She was known as "beautiful Beulah," but those who knew her knew that she was more beautiful on the inside than the outside. She always had a smile on her face, regardless of what she was going through. There was a mesmerizing quality about her. She was so memorable that even those who only met her once would always ask about her.Beulah was the epitome of a southern lady – a steel magnolia. She loved to entertain, was gracious, self-sufficient, and so incredibly thoughtful, always going above and beyond for others. And what can we say about her amazing style, she had it. Beulah loved life and was grateful for the life she was lucky enough to live.From the time she eloped at 19 with the first love of her life, Beulah set her sails for adventure and never looked back, continuing those adventures with her second love, Gene. From living in Germany to travelling the Bahamas, once Beulah's adventures started, they never stopped. She will be loved and missed by many. The family is so appreciative of all the unwavering love and support of her special caretakers. Forever beautiful, our Bebe.The service will be at Trinity Church on Sunday, May 5th at 12:30 p.m. No visitation. Burial following service at Ocean Woods Memorial Cemetery. Published in The Sun News on May 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Sun News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close