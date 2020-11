Benjamin Crenshaw, Sr.November 19, 2020Longs, South Carolina - Benjamin R. Crenshaw, Sr., passed away suddenly from natural causes on November 20, 2020.Formerly of Baltimore, Maryland, he was employed by the US Postal Service for many years. He will be remembered as a beloved husband, father and grandfather. Ben loved golf and ocean cruising.A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com Lee Funeral Home and Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.