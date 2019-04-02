Dr. Benjamin Wofford Dawsey
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Benjamin Wofford Dawsey.
April 14, 1921 - March 31, 2019
Conway
Dr. Benjamin Wofford Dawsey, 97, was born in Aynor, SC, went to be with his Lord on March 31, 2019. He lived most of his life in Gastonia, NC and was predeceased by his wife, Virginia Mason Dawsey.
Dr. Dawsey graduated from Auburn University School of Veterinary Medicine in 1943 and is the founder of The Gaston Veterinarian Hospital in Gastonia, NC.
Dr. Dawsey was appointed by three different Governors to serve on the NC State Board of Health, which he did for 20 years. He was instrumental in helping to establish the NC State Veterinary School of Medicine in Raleigh NC.
He was an avid fisherman and conservationist who loved Cape Lookout, NC and spent many years on its shores with family and friends.
Dr. Dawsey was a kind and gentle soul who loved all and brought peace to many; doing good unto others brought him great joy.
Dr. Dawsey is survived by his second wife, Mrs. Hilda Johnson Dawsey, and her children and grandchildren.
He is also survived by a son, Dr. Benjamin Wofford Dawsey Jr. of Spartanburg, SC; a daughter, Mrs. Rebecca Dawsey Johnson of Georgetown, SC; and all of their children and grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held for the families, and a memorial to celebrate his life will be held 10am Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Aynor United Methodist Church.
In remembrance of Dr. Dawsey, memorials may be made to the Aynor United Methodist Church at 1007 Elm St. Aynor, SC 29511 or Auburn University School of Veterinary Medicine at 1010 Wire Rd. Auburn, AL 36849
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 Hwy 378, Conway, SC is serving the family.
Watson Funeral Services & Crematory
2300 Highway 378
Conway, SC 29527
843-397-2500
Published in The Sun News on Apr. 2, 2019