Benson Albert Bryant
November 14, 1930 - November 17, 2020
Murrel's Inlet, South Carolina - Benson Albert Bryant, 90 of Murrells Inlet, SC entered into eternal rest on November 17, 2020, at his residence surrounded by the family that loved him so much. .
A Full Military graveside service with private burial (immediate family) will be held at 1 PM on Friday, November 20 at Overlook Cemetery in Eden, NC. Pastor Joey McNeal will be officiating.
Born November 14, 1930, in Spray, NC he was the son of the late Lidge A Bryant and Lois Sams Bryant Benson. He retired from Stanleytown Furniture in Stanleytown, Va. Benson also served his country as a member of the United States Marine Corps.
Benson is predeceased by brothers, Phillip Bryant, Billy Bryant, Ronnie Bryant and sister, Nancy B. Hopkins. Benson is survived by his loving wife, Linda Vause Bryant; sisters, Muriel B. Caldwell (Jim) of Murrells Inlet, SC, Gloria B. Wilkins, Margaret B. Stump (Richard) of Eden, NC, one brother Wayne Bryant (Charlotte) of Bassett, Va, Sister in-law Judy Y. Bryant of Collinsville, Va, brother-in-law, Howard Hopkins of Eden, NC, sons, Michael Bryant (Debbie) of Bassett, Va, Gary Bryant (Barbara) of Collinsville, Va, Michael Vause (Mary), Ricky Vause (Emily), Jason Vause (April) of Georgetown, SC, Eric Vause (Missy) of Summerville, SC and one daughter Angie Ragan (Matt) of Murrells Inlet, SC, 14 Grandchildren, 4 Great grandchilden and a number of nieces and nephews.
Benson was a member of Murrells Inlet Baptist Church, Murrells Inlet, SC and Fort Trial Baptist Church in Stanleytown, Va.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Rd, Stanleytown, Va 24168
