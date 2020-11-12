Bernice Wolpert
May 9, 1924 - November 9, 2020
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina - Bernice Wolpert died in Pawleys Island November 09, 2020. She was born May 09, 1924 in Washington County, PA and graduated from Weir High School in 1943. She went to work for Weirton Steel Company to help with the war effort. In 1954 she married Howard Wolpert.
She and her husband were owners of a small motel near Pittsburgh, PA. They moved to Myrtle Beach in 1966 and built the Gaslite Inn on 74th Ave. North and Ocean Blvd. Together they operated the Gaslite until they retired in 1984. They spent their later years between Myrtle Beach and Florida. She was a communicant of St Andrews Catholic Church in Myrtle Beach.
Bernice is survived by daughters Lori Scrantom (John), Colleen Jernigan (Bobby); granddaughter Caroline Scrantom (Wilder Harte).
A funeral service will be held Friday, November 13th at Holy Cross Faith Memorial Church, Pawleys Island at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Holy Cross Faith Memorial Church or Tidelands Community Hospice.
McMillan-Small Funeral Home, Myrtle Beach is handling funeral arrangements.
