Bertha Dee Brown
November 11, 1942 – September 23, 2019
Myrtle Beach
Bertha Dee Brown, 76, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Monday September 23, 2019 at her home in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. She was born on November 11, 1942 in Sedalia, Missouri to the late Henry & Adella (West) Hutchison. She was the wife of J.B Brown. A Celebration of Dee's life will be held on Friday September 27, 2019 at 5:00PM at Burroughs Funeral Home, 3558 Old Kings Highway, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576. The family will greet friends at their residence, immediately following the service. A private graveside service will take place at Hillcrest Cemetery, Hwy 544, Conway, SC 29526 at the convenience of the family. To view the full obituary, www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet, (843.651.1440) is honored to be assisting the family.
Published in The Sun News on Sept. 25, 2019