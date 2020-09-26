1/1
Bertha Cole
1919 - 2020
Bertha Lawrimore Uptegrove Cole
March 18, 1919 - September 25, 2020
Georgetown
Bertha Lawrimore Uptegrove Cole, 101, of Georgetown, SC passed away on Friday morning, September 25, 2020. She was born in Georgetown County on March 19, 1919 to the late John Russell Lawrimore, Sr. and Annie Jane Brown.
She was a Conway High School graduate. She married John Raymond Uptegrove of Georgetown and became a member of Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church in Georgetown.
Bertha was predeceased by her first husband, John Raymond Uptegrove and their infant daughter, Frances Ann Uptegrove; her second husband, Albert Harman Cole; her two brothers and three sisters. Surviving are: her son, Raymond R. Uptegrove (Kay); two daughters, Jane U. Owens and Susan U. Leedecke (Wayne); six grandchildren, Dr. Russell L. Uptegrove, Ellen U. Trumbore (Mike), Angelia O. Suiter (Wayne), Amy O. Sanchez (Frank), Alicia M. Owens, and George J. Leedecke; seven great-grandchildren, Laurin B. Uptegrove, Katherine A. Uptegrove, Charles Bradley Allen, Meredith R. Allen, Kyle A. Milner, Katie O. Sanchez, and Abbigayle N. Leedecke; her step-son, Edward R. Cole (Gayle); two step-daughters, Patricia C. Springer (David) and Susan C. Swails (Jack); six step-grandchildren, Edward L. Cole, Alexandra S. Cole, Erin Swails Lubash (Mike), Marshal Swails (Elizabeth), Agee Springer (BriAnna), and Chapman Springer; one step-great-grandchild, John Swails, III. Also surviving are her nieces, Miriam Lawrimore Allen (Roddy), Ann Lawrimore Basher (Bill); and nephews, Jeffrey Humphries, Larry Moore (Betty), and David Hemstrought (Mrs. Billie).
A graveside service for Bertha will be eleven o'clock Monday, September 28, 2020 in Elmwood Cemetery at 1601 Highmarket Street in Georgetown. In case of inclement weather, the service will be held in the Georgetown Chapel of Mayer Funeral Home at 222 St. James Street in Georgetown. Those attending the service are asked to observe the appropriate Covid-19 precautions.
The family extends their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Morningside Assisted Living for their outstanding care and to the members of Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church for the visits, cards, gifts, and for their prayerful support through the years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church, 901 Highmarket Street, Georgetown, SC 29440.
Online condolences may be expressed at: www.mayerfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Sun News on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Elmwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Mayer Funeral Home
222 St. James St.
Georgetown, SC 29440
843-546-4184
