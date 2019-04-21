Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bertie Butler. View Sign



Aynor, SC

Bertie A. Butler, age 79, wife of the late James Butler, died Friday, April 19, 2019 at Conway Medical Center.

Mrs. Butler was born in Conway a daughter of the late Owen and Jane Rouse Alford. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church, she loved gardening, enjoyed her roses, shopping and dining with her sisters, loved church, going on trips with her daughters and loved all her grandchildren. Mrs. Butler was pre-deceased by a son: Tony Johnson; grandson: Patrick Johnson; son-in-law: Ricky Anderson and six siblings. Surviving are four daughters: Karen Hughes, Shelia Johnson, and Denise Johnson(Andy) all of Galivants Ferry and Cynthia Anderson of Aynor; two stepsons: Brit Butler of Galivants Ferry and Fred Butler of Nichols; step-daughter: Dora Hensley of Batesburg, SC; brother: Rev. Paul Alford of Aynor; three sisters: Addie Mae Best of Mullins, Rachel Mishoe of Conway and Ruth Collins of Green Sea; and a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held 12:00 Noon Monday, April 22, 2019 at Faith Baptist Church with Pastor Brian Jordan officiating. Burial will follow in Aynor Cemetery, directed by Johnson Funeral Home of Aynor. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM till 11:45 AM Monday in the church.

290 9th Ave.

Aynor , SC 29511

