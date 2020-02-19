Betty F. Hodges-Folks
Myrtle Beach
Betty F. Hodges-Folks died Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Pruitt Health in Conway, SC.
Mrs Folks was born in Saratoga Springs, NY. She was the daughter of the late Harry L. and Loretta Oak Hodges.
Mrs Folks attended high school in Saratoga Springs, NY. She also attended Boston University and New York University in New York City. Betty also took many graduate classes at Georgetown University in Washington, DC. Betty retired from the executive staff-Public Relations Dept. of the C & P Telephone Co. (Now known as Verizon), spending 38 years with the Bell System. Betty was an avid golfer, she and her late husband Arnold were long time members of the Country Club of Fairfax in Virginia. She is a former member of the National Office Management Association and the George Washington Club in Washington, DC. She spent many volunteer hours with the Cancer Society and the Heart Association in Washington and Northern Virginia area. She was also a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America.
Betty is survived by one niece, Marjorie Hodges Haas of Summerville, SC.
There will be no local services. Interment will be at a later date in the family plot in St. Peter's Cemetery, West Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY.
Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church Building Fund, 1001 Fifth Ave., Conway, SC 29526.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on Feb. 19, 2020