Mrs. Betty L. Gerrald
December 23, 1932-August 13. 2019
Aynor
Mrs. Betty L. Gerrald, age 86, passed away Tuesday August 13, 2019, at The Oaks of Loris. Mrs. Gerrald was born December 23, 1932 a daughter of the late Waterman E. "Bud" Graham and the late Kitty Dudley Graham. Mrs. Gerrald was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. She was pre-deceased by her husband Ernest LaRue Gerrald; two sisters: Margaret Smith and Katherine Cannon; one brother: Jenkins D. Graham; and numerous half brothers and sisters. Mrs. Gerrald is survived by her four sons: Ernest Gerrald (Dale), Richard Gerrald (Debra), Johnny Gerrald (Helene), and Tom K. Gerrald (Sheila), nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Friday August 16, 2019 at Antioch Baptist Church with the Rev. Dean Conner officiating. Visitation will be held after the service in the church fellowship hall. Memorials can be made in Mrs. Gerrald's memory to Agape Hospice, 300-C Church Street Myrtle Beach, SC 29577. Sign an online guest book at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com. Mrs. Gerrald and her family are in the care of Johnson Funeral Home of 290 9thAve. Aynor. (843)358-5800
Published in The Sun News on Aug. 14, 2019