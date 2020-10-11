1/1
Betty Hafner
1931 - 2020
Betty Jean Hafner
September 21, 1926 - October 4, 2020
Monroe
Betty Jean Hafner, 89, of Monroe, formerly of Myrtle Beach SC, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on October 4, 2020. She was born in Gaffney, SC on September 20, 1931 to the late John and Delia Sisk. Betty was an avid reader - especially of Christian fiction. She loved to travel, play games and spend time with family and friends. Betty also loved to sing and began singing in churches with her family as soon as she was able to stand on a piano stool. She sang at every church where she was a member and most recently sang in the choir of First Baptist Church of Indian Trail where she was also a faithful member.
In addition to her parents, Betty is predeceased by her loving husband, Earl Hafner; her granddaughter, Candace Tyler and her 9 siblings.
Betty is survived by her 3 children, Kay (Robert) Nesbit of Monroe, Nathan (Susan) Hafner of Palmira, VA and Mark (Karla) Hafner of Sumter, SC; 16 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date and an Inurnment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Betty's memory to First Baptist Church of Indian Trail's Senior Ministry.
McEwen Funeral Home of Monroe is serving the Hafner Family.


Published in The Sun News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
