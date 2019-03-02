Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Hazen. View Sign



November 26, 1926 - February 28, 2019

Myrtle Beach, SC

Jean Elizabeth "Betty" Greene Hazen, age 92, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019.

Mrs. Hazen was born in Ft. Worth, TX a daughter of the late Cullum Etheridge and Leah Jean Kermikel Greene. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Myrtle Beach and was a longtime member of Parkway Presbyterian Church in Metairie, LA. Mrs. Hazen retired from Tulane University in New Orleans, LA. She was predeceased by two brothers, Ray Greene and Cullum Greene, Jr.

Surviving are her husband, of 70 years, William Glass Hazen of Myrtle Beach, one son, Bill Hazen (Donna) of Conway, one daughter, Elizabeth H. Mazurkiewicz (Joe) of Myrtle Beach, four grandchildren, Kelly Barco (Ben), Joanna Chavez (Chris), Pete Mazurkiewicz (Lauren) and Leah Mazurkiewicz, four great-grandchildren, two brothers, Robert Greene (Kathy) and Richard Greene (Debbie), both of Ft. Worth TX.

Memorial services will be held at 4:00 PM Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with Dr. John C. Brearley officiating.

Memorials may be sent to Lower Cape Fear Hospice Mercy Care, 8216 Devon Court, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 or to First Presbyterian Church of Myrtle Beach Building Fund, P.O. Box 70127, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-0127.

606-610 Beaty St.

Conway , SC 29528

