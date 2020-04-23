Betty Jane Hobgood
January 16,1933- April 19, 2020
Myrtle Beach
Mrs. Betty Jane Hobgood, age 87, of North Myrtle Beach, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020, surrounded by her closest loved ones. She was born January 16, 1933 in Kemmerer, WY to the late Lester K. and Alberta (Smith) Thornock.
Survivors include her three grandchildren, Garrett Allen Hobgood (and wife Kimberly), Ashley Hobgood Ellis (and husband Nathan), and Kaley Michelle Hobgood; three great-grandchildren, Luke Allen Hobgood, Alaina Ryann Ellis and Nolan Charles Ellis; and daughter in-law, Sonya Callahan.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Jasper "Jack" Allen Hobgood; son Tim Allen Hobgood; brothers L.R. Thornock, Merrill Thornock and R.L Thornock; and sister Velma (Thornock) Ward.
Betty was loved dearly by all who knew her. She was passionate in the kitchen and loved to bake, cook, and share her treats with those around her. She never left the house, or room, without her handheld Yahtzee and we will always think of her when we play. One of her favorite songs to sing, "You Are My Sunshine", will forever remind us of her and will remain instilled in the hearts of those who were closest to her. She was a devoted wife, and a wonderful Mother and Grandmother who touched many lives and will be greatly missed by all who loved her.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Southern Palms Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, please make monetary contributions to the United States Humane Society, a cause that Betty felt strongly about and often donated to herself.
Send messages to the family using the Guestbook tab above.
Published in The Sun News on Apr. 23, 2020