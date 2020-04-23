Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Hobgood. View Sign Service Information McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory 910 67th Ave North Myrtle Beach , SC 29572-7506 (843)-449-3396 Send Flowers Notice

Betty Jane Hobgood

January 16,1933- April 19, 2020

Myrtle Beach

Mrs. Betty Jane Hobgood, age 87, of North Myrtle Beach, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020, surrounded by her closest loved ones. She was born January 16, 1933 in Kemmerer, WY to the late Lester K. and Alberta (

Survivors include her three grandchildren, Garrett Allen Hobgood (and wife Kimberly), Ashley Hobgood Ellis (and husband Nathan), and Kaley Michelle Hobgood; three great-grandchildren, Luke Allen Hobgood, Alaina Ryann Ellis and Nolan Charles Ellis; and daughter in-law, Sonya Callahan.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Jasper "Jack" Allen Hobgood; son Tim Allen Hobgood; brothers L.R. Thornock, Merrill Thornock and R.L Thornock; and sister Velma (Thornock) Ward.

Betty was loved dearly by all who knew her. She was passionate in the kitchen and loved to bake, cook, and share her treats with those around her. She never left the house, or room, without her handheld Yahtzee and we will always think of her when we play. One of her favorite songs to sing, "You Are My Sunshine", will forever remind us of her and will remain instilled in the hearts of those who were closest to her. She was a devoted wife, and a wonderful Mother and Grandmother who touched many lives and will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Southern Palms Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, please make monetary contributions to the United States Humane Society, a cause that Betty felt strongly about and often donated to herself.

Send messages to the family using the Guestbook tab above.





Betty Jane HobgoodJanuary 16,1933- April 19, 2020Myrtle BeachMrs. Betty Jane Hobgood, age 87, of North Myrtle Beach, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020, surrounded by her closest loved ones. She was born January 16, 1933 in Kemmerer, WY to the late Lester K. and Alberta ( Smith ) Thornock.Survivors include her three grandchildren, Garrett Allen Hobgood (and wife Kimberly), Ashley Hobgood Ellis (and husband Nathan), and Kaley Michelle Hobgood; three great-grandchildren, Luke Allen Hobgood, Alaina Ryann Ellis and Nolan Charles Ellis; and daughter in-law, Sonya Callahan.She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Jasper "Jack" Allen Hobgood; son Tim Allen Hobgood; brothers L.R. Thornock, Merrill Thornock and R.L Thornock; and sister Velma (Thornock) Ward.Betty was loved dearly by all who knew her. She was passionate in the kitchen and loved to bake, cook, and share her treats with those around her. She never left the house, or room, without her handheld Yahtzee and we will always think of her when we play. One of her favorite songs to sing, "You Are My Sunshine", will forever remind us of her and will remain instilled in the hearts of those who were closest to her. She was a devoted wife, and a wonderful Mother and Grandmother who touched many lives and will be greatly missed by all who loved her.A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Southern Palms Memorial Gardens.In lieu of flowers, please make monetary contributions to the United States Humane Society, a cause that Betty felt strongly about and often donated to herself.Send messages to the family using the Guestbook tab above. Published in The Sun News on Apr. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Death Notices for The Sun News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close