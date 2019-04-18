Betty Dean Kersey
|
December 11, 1955 - April 16, 2019
Murrells Inlet
Betty Dean Kersey, 63, passed away on Tuesday April 16, 2019 at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells inlet. She was born on December 11, 1955 in Conway, to the late Keever Elbert Kersey, Sr. & Marian Omega Lowimore Kersey. A Memorial service will be held on Saturday April 20, 2019 at 11:00AM at Live Oak Church, 11331 Hwy 707, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576.To view the full obituary visit, www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to assist the family.
