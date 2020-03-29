Betty Lou Angerer (1933 - 2020)
Service Information
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC
29572-7506
(843)-449-3396
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 30, 2020
12:00 PM
Hillcrest Cemetery
Notice
Send Flowers

Betty Lou Angerer
December 1, 1933 - March 24, 2020
Myrtle Beach
Betty Lou Angerer, 86, of Myrtle Beach, SC, formerly of Davenport, IA, passed away at home Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 12 p.m. Monday, March 30, 2020, at Hillcrest Cemetery, Conway S.C. SOCIAL DISSTANCING will be observed. In lieu of flowers, family wishes memorials be made in her memory to St. Jude Medical or Ark Animal Hospital Surfside Beach. To view the full obituary, please visit McMillan-Small website at msfh.net
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 29, 2020
