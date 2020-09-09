1/
Betty McClamrock
1940 - 2020
Betty Peebles McClamrock
Murrells Inlet, SC
Betty Peebles McClamrock, 79, formerly of Marion, SC and Murrells Inlet, SC, died Saturday, September 5, 2020. Born November 21, 1940 in Sumter, SC, daughter of the late Roy and Vivian (Goodman) Peebles.
Betty attended high school in Marion, SC where she played on the basketball team and was a former Junior Miss Marion. She was a life member of the American Rifle Association and won many awards for trap shooting and was a longtime member of Belin Memorial United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her children, Angie Lewis Smith & Lawson (Jennifer) Lewis; brother, Warren L. Peebles; & grandchildren, Nicolas (Julie) Smith, Zachary (Hillary) Smith, & Dylan Lewis. She was preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Peebles Mundy.
In light of the current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, arrangements will be announced at a later date.



Published in The Sun News on Sep. 9, 2020.
September 7, 2020
Ms. Betty held a special place in my heart. Prayers for her friends and family.
Anna Maguire
Friend
September 7, 2020
Thinking of you all and thinking of Aunt Lou! She was a fun aunt and I always loved her free spirit! Love to all! Pam
Pam Ferrell
Family
September 7, 2020
Angie and Lawson, we are so sorry to hear about your mom. I have known her since we were young! woman. She was a beautiful woman and may God bless you and give you comfort during this time. Love to you both. Carolyn
Carolynn Dodd
Friend
