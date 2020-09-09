Betty Peebles McClamrockMurrells Inlet, SCBetty Peebles McClamrock, 79, formerly of Marion, SC and Murrells Inlet, SC, died Saturday, September 5, 2020. Born November 21, 1940 in Sumter, SC, daughter of the late Roy and Vivian (Goodman) Peebles.Betty attended high school in Marion, SC where she played on the basketball team and was a former Junior Miss Marion. She was a life member of the American Rifle Association and won many awards for trap shooting and was a longtime member of Belin Memorial United Methodist Church.Survivors include her children, Angie Lewis Smith & Lawson (Jennifer) Lewis; brother, Warren L. Peebles; & grandchildren, Nicolas (Julie) Smith, Zachary (Hillary) Smith, & Dylan Lewis. She was preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Peebles Mundy.Send messages to the family using the Guestbook tab above.In light of the current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, arrangements will be announced at a later date.