North Myrtle Beach, SC

Betty R. McKinney passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. She was born on February 19, 1941 and lived in Monroe, North Carolina through high school. In her adult life, she lived in Charlotte and then Concord for many years where she enjoyed a long career with Southern Bell, having made many lifelong friends through her work, tennis and in the neighborhoods which she lived. She was pre-deceased by her husband, Pete McKinney in 2007. Shortly after that, Betty moved to North Myrtle Beach where she enjoyed time with family and friends, tennis, walks on the beach and work with the ASAP program through Trinity United Methodist Church.

Mrs. McKinney was born to Thurman and Mary Funderburk Rape. She was predeceased by two sisters, Peggy Helms and Joyce Robinson; one niece, Karen Helms and one nephew Marty Rapp. She is survived by one brother, Ted and his wife Ann, as well as the following nieces, nephews and great-nephews: Sharon Helms, Bill Helms, Terry Helms, Melanie Rapp, Lauren Rapp, Nancy Henry, Jordan Rapp, Matthew Rapp, Patrick Charles "PC" Henry, and Kendall Henry.

At Mrs. McKinney's request, the family will hold a private memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, Mrs. McKinney asked that donations be sent to Trinity United Methodist Church Armed Services Assistance Program (ASAP), 706 14th Avenue, South, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582, Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach, 291 Ronald McNair Blvd. Myrtle Beach, SC 29579, or Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.

