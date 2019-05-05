Guest Book View Sign Service Information McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory 910 67th Ave North Myrtle Beach , SC 29572-7506 (843)-449-3396 Funeral service 12:30 PM Trinity Church Send Flowers Notice

Beulah Miles Butler

September 12, 1940 - May 1,2019

Myrtle Beach, SC

Beulah Miles Butler, 78, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

Beulah was born on September 12, 1940 in Winston-Salem, N.C., daughter of the late Eugene and Beulah Butler Gatewood. She was predeceased by her first husband, Addison Sanford Miles and her son, David Warren Miles.

She is survived by her husband, Dr. Eugene Butler, son, Frederick Scott Miles and his wife Robin, daughter, Melissa Miles Rufty and her husband Alfred, her grandchildren, Olivia, Lilly, and Adair Rufty, and Addison Miles, and her beloved extended family, Beverly Brandon Nichols and Joyce Hill.

She was known as "beautiful Beulah", and those who knew her, knew that she was more beautiful on the inside than the outside. She always had a smile on her face, regardless of what she was going through. There was a mesmerizing quality about her. She was so memorable that even those who only met her once would always ask about her.

Beulah was the epitome of a southern lady – a steel magnolia. She loved to entertain, was gracious, self-sufficient, and incredibly thoughtful, always going above and beyond for others. And what can we say about her amazing style - she had it! Beulah loved life and was grateful for the life she was lucky enough to live.

From the time she eloped at 19 with the first love of her life Sandy, Beulah set her sails for adventure and never looked back, continuing those adventures with her second love, Gene. From living in Germany to traveling the Bahamas, once Beulah's adventures started, they never stopped. She will be loved and missed by many. The family is so appreciative of the unwavering love and support of her special caretakers, Whitney, Ashley, Sadie, Peggy, Angela, & Dora.

Forever beautiful, our Bebe.

A funeral service will be held at 12:30 PM on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Trinity Church, with burial to follow in Ocean Woods Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Brookgreen Gardens, 1931 Brookgreen Garden Drive, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576.

To send messages to the family, visit





