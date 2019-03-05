Notice Guest Book View Sign

Beulah Hucks McNeill

November 8, 1928 - March 3, 2019

Conway

Beulah Hucks McNeill passed away peacefully on March 3, 2019 following an extended illness. She was born November 8, 1928, daughter of the late Ola Smart Hucks and James Thomas Hucks. In addition to her parents, Beulah was preceded in death by her first husband, Andrew B. Jackson, her son, Andy Jackson and grandson, Matthew Jackson, sisters, Sarah H. Johnson, Kate H. Graham, Barbara Shepherd and Eugenia Morrison, brothers, John P. Hucks, Leroy Hucks, James M. Hucks, Clarence B. Hucks and John B. Hucks.

She is survived by her husband, Davis A. McNeill, her son, Tommy Jackson and wife, Ginger (North Myrtle Beach), stepson, Glen McNeill and wife, Michelle (Pawleys Island), two stepdaughters, Gwen McNeill Franzgrote (Colorado) and Dianne McNeill Callihan and husband, David (Surfside Beach), one sister, Willie Ruth Purvis (Conway), seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. In addition to the above, she has many nieces, nephews and other family members who will miss her very much.

Shortly after Beulah's graduation from Conway High School she was employed with Magrath Insurance Agency of Conway and retired from the company after 50 years. Beulah is a charter member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She served the church in many capacities and served as the church treasurer for 15 years.

Funeral service for Beulah will be held Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Goldfinch Funeral Home Chapel of Conway with Rev. Harold Lewis officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the services starting at 10am.

In lieu of flowers, Beulah requested that family and friends consider memorial gifts to Trinity United Methodist Church, 198 Long Avenue, Conway, SC 29526.

Please sign a guestbook at

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.





606-610 Beaty St.

Conway , SC 29528

